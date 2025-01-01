DocumentaçãoSeções
Obtém o período do gráfico.

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  Period() const

Valor de retorno

Período do gráfico, atribuído à instância de classe. Se não houver nenhum gráfico atribuído, ele retorna 0.