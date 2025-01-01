DocumentaçãoSeções
Retorna o identificador do gráfico.

long  ChartID() const

Valor de retorno

Identificador de Gráfico, atribuído à instância de classe. Se não houver nenhum objeto atribuído, ele retorna -1.