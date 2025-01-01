DocumentaçãoSeções
WindowOnDropped

Obtém número gráfico da sub-janela correspondente ao ponto de entrada do objeto (expert ou script).

int  WindowOnDropped() const

Valor de retorno

Número do gráfico da sub-janela do ponto de entrada do objeto. 0 significa a janela principal do gráfico.