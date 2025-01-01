DocumentaçãoSeções
ShowGrid (Método Get)

Obtém o valor da propriedade "ShowGrid".

bool  ShowGrid() const

Valor de retorno

Valor da propriedade "ShowGrid" do gráfico, atribuído à instância de classe. Se não houver nenhum gráfico atribuído, ele retorna falso.

ShowGrid (Método Set)

Define um novo valor para a propriedade "ShowGrid".

bool  ShowGrid(
   bool  show      // new value
   )

Parâmetros

show

[in]  Novo valor da propriedade "ShowGrid".

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, falso se a propriedade não foi alterada.