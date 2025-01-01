DocumentaçãoSeções
Obtém a largura da janela em barras.

int  WidthInBars() const

Valor de retorno

Largura da janela em barras do gráfico, atribuído à instância de gráfico. Se não houver nenhum gráfico atribuído, ele retorna 0.