Save

Salva parâmetros do objeto para arquivo.

virtual bool  Save(
   int  file_handle      // File handle
   )

Parâmetros

file_handle

[in]  Manipulador para o arquivo binário já aberto pela função FileOpen(...).

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, falso se foi um erro.