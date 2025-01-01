DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos de preçosPriceMin 

PriceMin

Obtém preço mínimo da sub-janela especificada.

double  PriceMin(
   int  num      // subwindow number
   ) const

Parâmetros

num

[in]  Número de sub-janela (0 significa a janela base).

Valor de retorno

Valor do preço mínimo do gráfico, atribuído à instância de classe. Se não é o gráfico atribuído, ele retorna EMPTY_VALUE.