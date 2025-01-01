DocumentaçãoSeções
Obtém a largura da sub-janela em pixels.

int  WidthInPixels() const

Valor de retorno

Largura da sub-janela em pixels no gráfico, atribuído à instância de gráfico. Se não houver nenhum gráfico atribuído, ele retorna 0.