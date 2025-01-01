DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos de preçosShowPriceScale 

ShowPriceScale

Define um novo valor para a propriedade "ShowPriceScale".

bool  ShowPriceScale(
   bool  show      // New value
   )

Parâmetros

show

[in] O novo valor da propriedade "ShowPriceScale".

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, falso se a propriedade não foi alterada.