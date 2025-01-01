문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートWidthInPixels 

WidthInPixels

차트 너비(픽셀) 가져오기.

int  WidthInPixels() const

값 반환

차트 인스턴스에 할당된 차트 너비(픽셀). 할당된 차트가 없으면 0을 반환합니다.