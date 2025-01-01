DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixWidthInPixels 

WidthInPixels

Retourne la largeur de la sous-fenêtre en pixels.

int  WidthInPixels() const

Valeur de retour

Largeur en pixels de la sous-fenêtre du graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne 0.