文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表WidthInPixels 

WidthInPixels

获取子窗口宽度, 单位为像素。

int  WidthInPixels() const

返回值

已分配到图表实例中的子窗口宽度, 单位像素。如果没有任何已分配图表, 则返回 0。