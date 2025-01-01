DocumentaciónSecciones
WidthInPixels

Obtiene la anchura de la subventana en píxeles.

int  WidthInPixels() const

Valor devuelto

Anchura de la subventana en píxeles, asignada a la instancia del gráfico. Si no hay ningún gráfico asignado, devuelve 0.