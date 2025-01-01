ドキュメントセクション
ピクセル単位でのサブウィンドウ幅を取得します。

int  WidthInPixels() const

戻り値

チャートインスタンスに割り当てられたピクセル単位でのサブウィンドウ幅（割り当てられたチャートが存在しない場合は 0 ）