MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートShowPriceScale 

ShowPriceScale

「ShowPriceScale」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool  ShowPriceScale(
  bool  show      // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

show

[in] 「ShowPriceScale」プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false