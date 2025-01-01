DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziShowPriceScale 

ShowPriceScale

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ShowPriceScale".

bool  ShowPriceScale(
   bool  show      // valore della proprietà
   )

Parametri

show

[in]  Nuovo valore per la proprietà "ShowOHLC".

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.