ShowPriceScale

Establece el nuevo valor de la propiedad "ShowPriceScale".

bool  ShowPriceScale(
   bool  show      // Nuevo valor
   )

Parámetros

show

[in]  Nuevo valor de la propiedad "ShowPriceScale".

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la propiedad no ha sido cambiada.