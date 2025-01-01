文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表ShowPriceScale 

ShowPriceScale

设置 "ShowPriceScale" 属性的新值。

bool  ShowPriceScale(
   bool  show      // 新值
   )

参数

show

[输入]  "ShowPriceScale" 属性的新值。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果属性未改变。