ShowPriceScale

Sets new value for "ShowPriceScale" property.

bool  ShowPriceScale(
   bool  show      // property value
   )

Parameters

show

[in]  New value for "ShowPriceScale" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.