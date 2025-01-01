DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos de preciosShowObjectDescr 

ShowObjectDescr (Método Get)

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad "ShowObjectDescr" (muestra la descripción del objeto gráfico).

bool  ShowObjectDescr() const

Valor devuelto

Valor de la propiedad "ShowObjectDescr" del gráfico, asignado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún gráfico asignado, devuelve false.

ShowObjectDescr (Método Set)

Establece el nuevo valor de la propiedad "ShowObjectDescr".

bool  ShowObjectDescr(
   bool  show      // Nuevo valor
   )

Parámetros

show

[in]  Nuevo valor de la propiedad "ShowObjectDescr".

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la propiedad no ha sido cambiada.