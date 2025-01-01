ShowObjectDescr (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ShowObjectDescr" property (show description for graphic objects).

bool ShowObjectDescr() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたチャートの「ShowObjectDescr」プロパティの値. （割り当てられたチャートが存在しない場合は false ）

ShowObjectDescr（Set メソッド）

「ShowObjectDescr」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool ShowObjectDescr(

bool show

）

パラメータ

show

[in] 「ShowObjectDescr」プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false