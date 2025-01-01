MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPrice ChartsShowObjectDescr
ShowObjectDescr (Get Method)
Gets the value of "ShowObjectDescr" property (show description for graphic objects).
|
bool ShowObjectDescr() const
Return Value
Value of "ShowObjectDescr" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.
ShowObjectDescr (Set Method)
Sets new value for "ShowObjectDescr" property.
|
bool ShowObjectDescr(
Parameters
show
[in] New value for "ShowObjectDescr" property.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot change the property.