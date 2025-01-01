DocumentationSections
ShowObjectDescr (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ShowObjectDescr" property (show description for graphic objects).

bool  ShowObjectDescr() const

Return Value

Value of "ShowObjectDescr" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.

ShowObjectDescr (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ShowObjectDescr" property.

bool  ShowObjectDescr(
   bool  show      // property value
   )

Parameters

show

[in]  New value for "ShowObjectDescr" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.