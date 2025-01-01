DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixShowObjectDescr 

ShowObjectDescr (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "ShowObjectDescr" (afficher la description des objets graphiques)

bool  ShowObjectDescr() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "ShowObjectDescr" du graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne faux.

ShowObjectDescr (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "ShowObjectDescr".

bool  ShowObjectDescr(
   bool  show      // Nouvelle valeur
   )

Paramètres

show

[in]  Nouvelle valeur pour la propriété "ShowObjectDescr".

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la propriété n'a pas été changé.