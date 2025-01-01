DocumentazioneSezioni
ShowObjectDescr (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ShowObjectDescr" (mostra descrizione per oggetti grafici).

bool  ShowObjectDescr() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ShowObjectDescr" del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non c'è chart assegnato, restituisce false.

ShowObjectDescr (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ShowObjectDescr".

bool  ShowObjectDescr(
   bool  show      // valore della proprietà
   )

Parametri

show

[in]  Nuovo valore della proprietà "ShowObjectDescr".

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.