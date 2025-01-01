MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziShowObjectDescr
- ChartID
- Mode
- Foreground
- Shift
- ShiftSize
- AutoScroll
- Scale
- ScaleFix
- ScaleFix_11
- FixedMax
- FixedMin
- PointsPerBar
- ScalePPB
- ShowOHLC
- ShowLineBid
- ShowLineAsk
- ShowLastLine
- ShowPeriodSep
- ShowGrid
- ShowVolumes
- ShowObjectDescr
- ShowDateScale
- ShowPriceScale
- ColorBackground
- ColorForeground
- ColorGrid
- ColorBarUp
- ColorBarDown
- ColorCandleBull
- ColorCandleBear
- ColorChartLine
- ColorVolumes
- ColorLineBid
- ColorLineAsk
- ColorLineLast
- ColorStopLevels
- VisibleBars
- WindowsTotal
- WindowIsVisible
- WindowHandle
- FirstVisibleBar
- WidthInBars
- WidthInPixels
- HeightInPixels
- PriceMin
- PriceMax
- Attach
- FirstChart
- NextChart
- Open
- Detach
- Close
- BringToTop
- EventObjectCreate
- EventObjectDelete
- IndicatorAdd
- IndicatorDelete
- IndicatorsTotal
- IndicatorName
- Navigate
- Symbol
- Period
- Redraw
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- SetSymbolPeriod
- ApplyTemplate
- ScreenShot
- WindowOnDropped
- PriceOnDropped
- TimeOnDropped
- XOnDropped
- YOnDropped
- Save
- Load
- Type
ShowObjectDescr (Metodo Get)
Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ShowObjectDescr" (mostra descrizione per oggetti grafici).
|
bool ShowObjectDescr() const
Valore di ritorno
Valore della proprietà "ShowObjectDescr" del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non c'è chart assegnato, restituisce false.
ShowObjectDescr (Metodo Set)
Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ShowObjectDescr".
|
bool ShowObjectDescr(
Parametri
show
[in] Nuovo valore della proprietà "ShowObjectDescr".
Valore di ritorno
true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.