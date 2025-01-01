문서화섹션
개체 매개변수를 파일에 저장.

virtual bool  Save(
   int  file_handle      // 파일 핸들
  \)

매개변수

file_handle

[in] FileOpen(...) 함수로 이미 열려 있는 binary 파일의 핸들.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 오류에는 false.