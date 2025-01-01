ドキュメントセクション
オブジェクトパラメータをファイルに保存します。

virtual bool  Save(
  int  file_handle      // ファイルハンドル
  ）

パラメータ

file_handle

[in] FileOpen(...) 関数ですでに開かれたバイナリファイルのハンドル

戻り値

成功の場合は true、エラーが発生した場合は false