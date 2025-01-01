ДокументацияРазделы
Сохраняет данные элемента списка в файле.

virtual bool  Save(
   int  file_handle      // хэндл файла
   )

Параметры

file_handle

[in]  хэндл ранее открытого, при помощи функции FileOpen(...), бинарного файла

Возвращаемое значение

true – в случае успешного завершения, false – в случае ошибки.