Guarda los parámetros del objeto en un archivo.

virtual bool  Save(
   int  file_handle      // Manejador del archivo
   )

Parámetros

file_handle

[in]  manejador del archivo binario abierto por la función FileOpen(...)

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false en caso de error.