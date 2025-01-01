文档部分
保存对象参数至文件。

virtual bool  Save(
   int  file_handle      // 文件句柄
   )

参数

file_handle

[输入]  二进制文件句柄, 文件已由 FileOpen(...) 函数打开。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果出错。