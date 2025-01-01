DocumentazioneSezioni
ColorLineLast (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ColorLineLast" (colore della linea di prezzo ultimo affare)

color  ColorLineLast() const

Valore di ritorno

Calore della proprietà "ColorLineLast" del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non ci sono chart assegnati, restituisce CLR_NONE.

ColorLineLast (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ColorLineLast".

bool  ColorLineLast(
   color  new_color      // colore
   )

Parametri

new_color

[in] Nuovo colore della linea di prezzo dell'ultimo affare.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare il colore.