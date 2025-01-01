DocumentationSections
ColorLineLast (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "ColorLineLast" (couleur de la ligne du dernier deal)

color  ColorLineLast() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "ColorLineLast" du graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne CLR_NONE.

ColorLineLast (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "ColorLineLast".

bool  ColorLineLast(
   color  new_color      // nouvelle couleur de la ligne du dernier deal
   )

Paramètres

new_color

[in]  Nouvelle couleur de la ligne du dernier deal.

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la couleur n'a pas été changé.