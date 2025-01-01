ColorLineAsk (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ColorLineAsk" property (color of Ask line).

color ColorLineAsk() const

Return Value

Value of "ColorLineAsk" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns CLR_NONE.

ColorLineAsk (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ColorLineAsk" property.

bool ColorLineAsk(

color new_color

)

Parameters

new_color

[in] New color for Ask line.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the color.