ColorLineAsk (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ColorLineAsk" (colore della linea Ask).

color ColorLineAsk() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ColorLineAsk" del chart assegnato all' istanza della classe. Se non ci sono chart assegnati, restituisce CLR_NONE.

ColorLineAsk (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ColorLineAsk".

bool ColorLineAsk(

color new_color

)

Parametri

new_color

[in] Nuovo colore per la linea Ask.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare il colore.