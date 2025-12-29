Moving Average Alerts is a simple and efficient indicator that contains 4 fully configurable moving averages, allowing the trader to choose periods, methods, and settings according to their strategy.

Each moving average has two independent alerts, which can be enabled or disabled separately:

Alert when the price closes above the moving average

Alert when the price closes below the moving average

The alerts are triggered only at candle close, avoiding repeated or false signals during price formation.

The indicator also includes a push notification option, allowing alerts to be sent directly to MetaTrader 5 Mobile, ensuring you don’t miss opportunities even when away from your computer.

Ideal for traders who use moving averages as a reference for trend, support and resistance, or entry confirmation.