Donchian Pro

5
The Donchian Channel
Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines.

One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application of channels in market analysis. Before him, a successful American fund manager and trader named Richard Donchian had already brought his contributions to the world.

Donchian, a graduate economist at the prestigious Yale, worked in the family business until he had access to a copy of the biography of famed trader Jesse Livermore. Completely fascinated by the financial market and its endless possibilities, Donchian began to devote himself exclusively to researching price patterns and developing techniques that would help him in his career as a futures trader. Many of his deals over the years have been based on the method called the Donchian channel.



The concept

The Donchian channel is a trend-following indicator based on volatility, consisting of three elements:

• Lower band: delimited by the minimum of the last N periods.
• Upper band: delimited by the maximum of the last N periods.
• Centerline: it is not a moving average as in other techniques, but the center point between the lower and upper bands.

Analyzing the method components, we can identify some interesting features. The main one: there are no averages in the calculation, so bands tend to react quickly to market changes. When working with averages, even weighted and exponentials, there is an attenuation of the impact of each data on the overall calculation. With the Donchian channel, an aggressive price movement will trigger an equally aggressive reaction from the indicator.


Using the Donchian channel

The essence of applying the method lies in the fact that a break in the upper or lower band sets up a relevant action (and often of great strength) towards new highs or lows. In other words, in addition to monitoring volatility and following trends, the use of the indicator uses the idea of ​​breakouts to build operations. The main rules of use can be described as follows:

• When prices close above the upper line, you get a buy signal.
• When prices close below the bottom line, you get a sell signal.

These events are seen as events that indicate continuation and even acceleration of the trend. Note that the technique describes market entry signals, for exit and risk management other analytical resources must be used.

The graph in Figure 1 presents an example of the application of Donchian rules. Red arrows signal closes below the channel's lower boundary, generating sell signals and allowing the analyst to take advantage of the downtrend. Of course, the same reasoning holds true for a bullish moment (figure 2) with the green arrows marking the upper-bound breakouts.



Final considerations


As mentioned, the Donchian channel is a trend following indicator, meaning a drop in yield is expected in times of lateral congestion market. The indicator's time parameter indicates how many backward periods it will monitor, with 20 being the typical number. Many traders, however, trade at lower values, seeking an even faster technical reaction to price action, especially for day-trading.

It is also important to remember that the rules of use were designed with market entry in mind, either by the buyer or seller. For exits, as well as for stop positioning and risk management, other complementary techniques must be used.


Great analytics and deals.
Reviews 4
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.06 18:53 
 

super

official razmo
31
official razmo 2023.12.04 19:14 
 

Best indicator so far

fj6hCuoc
119
fj6hCuoc 2023.09.12 09:48 
 

A very useful Indicator

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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
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FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Zaha Feiz
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
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Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. This indicator contains Daily VWAP and MIDAS' VWAP, which means you are able to anchor the beggining of MIDAS' calculations and, therefore you will be able to use this methodology to study price versus volume moves after anchor point. You will be able to anchor up to 3 HIGH MIDAS VWAP's and 3 LOW. Wish
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VolumeFlow is a Volume Accumulation / Distribution tracking indicator. It works in a similar way to OBV, but it is much more refined and includes the options to use: Classical Approach = OBV; Useful Volume Approach; Gail Mercer's approach; Input Parameters: Input Parameters: Approach Type: Explained above; Volume Type: Real or Ticks; Recommendations: Remember: The TOPs or BOTTONS left by the indicator are good Trade Location points. This is because the players who were "stuck" in these regions w
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Rejection Zones
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Este poderoso indicador analisa o gráfico e mostra zonas de Rejeição de Preços! Isto é, locais onde o preço foi, mas não foi aceito pelo mercado! A visualização desta zona de Rejeição, facilita o entendimento do trader na tomada de decisões de onde operar e como operar! O indicador é composto por 4 linhas, sendo classificadas em 2 grupos: Linhas Vermelha e Amarela: Denotam os extremos onde o preço conseguiu chegar, mas não foi aceito! Linhas Laranja e Azul: A partir delas, denotam o Início da z
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Indicators
Média Móvel que possui todos tipos de Cálculo comum: Simples Exponencial Suavizada Ponderada Conta com suporte para aplicação sob outros indicadores! Seu principal diferencial é o esquema de cores em GRADIENTE que, de acordo com a mudança no ângulo da média, altera suas cores conforme demonstrado nas imagens abaixo. Com isso, espera-se que o usuário tenha uma percepção mais suavizada das pequenas alterações. Bons trades!!
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VWAPBands
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
This indicator calculates the Daily VWAP and projects its Bands in 3 upper levels and 3 lower levels (Supports and Resistances), offset by the Standard Deviation selected by the user. How to configure: Choose the symbol and the desired graphic time; Choose the type of price that is most suitable to calculate the Desired VWAP; Choose whether or not you want the Bands to be plotted; Choose the type of Volume you want to use (Ticks or Real); Choose the type of Calculation of the Bands (Deviation
EchoCardiogram
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
This indicator allows you to monitor and correlate several assets simultaneously. Using an operational reading technique applied in Multimarkets, the user is able to observe the behavior of other assets visible to the current asset that is operating. With this, the user's ability to make decisions becomes more robust and grounded. The indicator has the capacity to list up to 4 assets, with the possibility, also, to change the type of quote and be used both for the current price and the past pr
Will Spread
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
The Larry Wiliams' indicator named WillSpread considers the influence of the secondary Asset (Symbol) on the current Asset (trading). Indicator essence is to transform the correlation between assets in accumulated history data, providing an opportunity to detect various peculiarities and patterns in price dynamics which are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can assume further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly. As exposed on his Book, Larry says: "a
VolumeCapacitor
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
Designed by Fábio Trevisan, VolumeCapacitor is an indicator that, in addition to showing the volume quantity, shows its direction, having as main characteristic, the possible price tops and bottoms, or pullback areas. With its simple but not simplistic calculation method, it is able to determine areas where the defense of long and short positions can be assessed with a simple observation. VolumeCapacitor uses in its unique formula the OBV (Balance of Volume, or On-Balance Volume) idealized by J
BigPlayerBars
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
Se você já ouviu falar do Método de  Wyckoff, Análise de dispersão de volume, etc., com certeza chegou até aqui para buscar o indicador que lhe faltava!! Nosso indicador é capaz de lhe mostrar a dispersão de volume negociado pelos grandes players durante todo o período de negociação! E o grande diferencial deste tipo de abordagem é a capacidade que este indicador possui de lhe mostrar onde está armado o "ACAMPAMENTO" dos BigPlayers e, assim, tirar o melhor proveito em seus trades, entrando junt
VolProfile PRO
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
For those who need a Volume Profile / Market Profile indicator, here is the solution! It contains the essential information: Control Point (POC); Higher Value Area (VAH); Lower Value Area (VAL); You can choose to SHOW or NOT SHOW the volume Histogram, according to your wish. If you choose to show the histogram, note that according to the type of asset, it is necessary to adjust the scale of the indicator (last parameter of the indicator). You can also choose from the data source of your hist
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Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
3.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator creates the perfect RENKO for you to work with timeless types of Candles! Due to RENKO characteristics of timeless, the indicator adjusts trading arrows (otherwise they would be lost) and leaves them exactly where the negotiation occurred in Renko Candles! In addition, this indicator shows exactly the division between days, in order to make it clear to user where each trading session started and ended! Important details: The automatically generated RENKO has an accuracy of up to
ATR SuperTrend
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
A ‘Supertrend’ indicator is one, which can give you precise buy or sell signal in a trending market.  As the name suggests, ‘Supertrend’ is a trend-following indicator just like moving averages and MACD (moving average convergence divergence). It is plotted on prices and their placement indicates the current trend. The Supertrend indicator is a trend following overlay on your trading chart, much like a moving average, that shows you the current trend direction. The indicator works well in a tren
SuperRenko
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
This indicator creates the perfect RENKO for you to work with timeless types of Candles! Due to RENKO characteristics of timeless, the indicator adjusts trading arrows (otherwise they would be lost) and leaves them exactly where the negotiation occurred in Renko Candles! In addition, this indicator shows exactly the division between days, in order to make it clear to user where each trading session started and ended! Furthermore, the following indicators were added, giving you bigger analysis p
Volume Waves
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
One of the best tools for analyzing volume, Weis Wave was devised by David Weis to facilitate reading the directional flow. For the disciples of the Wyckoff method, this means an evolution, facilitating a predictive reading of the market, always looking for Accumulation and Distribution zones for traded assets. For better understanding, in this indicator we try to cover every reading of EFFORT (traded volume) versus RESULT (price change). Thus, you can apply the indicator on the chart twice to
Auto Midas VWAP
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
AUTO MIDAS VWAP Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Commonly, MIDAS VWAP damand you to determine the initial point of analysis. This indicator plots automatically based on ZigZag Approach. You will be able to use up to 3 HIGH MIDAS VWAP's and 3 LOW MIDAS VWAP's. Wish the best trade results!!
LongShort Cointegration
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
Long & Short Based on Cointegration Statistical and Quantitative Long-Short (Pair Trading) approach for long and short positions. Your CPU will always be safe and stable when using Multiple Linear Regression if you have a reliable indicator. Based on the results of this indicator, you can execute a long and short or a long and long/short and short trade between two separate assets. It can show you a Highly informative dashboard based on Cointegration Search you determine, with all statistical d
LongShort by Cointegration
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Experts
Be aware that standard parameters are not a recommendated inputs! You should analyze and determine your own parameters for Long&Short trades! Long   &   Short   Based   on   Cointegration Statistical and Quantitative Long-Short (Pair Trading) approach for long and short positions. Your CPU will always be safe and stable when using Multiple Linear Regression if you have a reliable Expert Advisor. Based on the results of this indicator, you can execute a long and short or a long and long/short an
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EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.02.14 11:07 
 

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Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.06 18:53 
 

super

official razmo
31
official razmo 2023.12.04 19:14 
 

Best indicator so far

fj6hCuoc
119
fj6hCuoc 2023.09.12 09:48 
 

A very useful Indicator

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