SMC Structure Markup

4.69

Overview

The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions.

Key Features

  1. Market Structure Analysis

    • The indicator automatically identifies and labels essential elements of market structure, including:
      • Break of Structure (BOS): Detected when there is a significant price movement breaking previous structural points.
      • Change of Character (CHoCH): Identifies potential trend reversals, marked by a shift in price direction.
      • Inducement (IDM): Shows pullback points in the trend, highlighting possible retracement zones.

  2. Definition of BOS and CHoCH

    • A valid BOS or CHoCH is marked when a candle closes at a specific price level, followed by a retracement to the last valid pullback (IDM). This confirmation method enhances the accuracy of each structure's signal, allowing traders to rely on clear and validated structural changes.

  3. Customizable Settings Panel

    • The indicator features a comprehensive settings panel, allowing users to adjust parameters according to their trading style and preference. You can modify settings related to BOS, CHoCH, IDM, display preferences, color schemes, and more, tailoring the indicator to suit any trading strategy.

How to Use

  1. Setting Up the Indicator

    • Load the indicator onto your chart and adjust the settings based on your desired market structure sensitivity and visibility.

  2. Interpreting the Signals

    • Break of Structure (BOS): Indicates a continuation of the current trend. Use BOS signals to confirm the trend direction and plan entries or exits.
    • Change of Character (CHoCH): Signals potential trend reversals. CHoCH markers are particularly useful for spotting shifts in the market, helping to adjust trading strategies.
    • Inducement (IDM): Highlights pullbacks, which can serve as potential entry points after a trend continuation or reversal.

  3. Customization for Flexibility

    • Use the settings panel to adjust line styles, colors, and other parameters to suit your trading strategy. With these adjustments, you can emphasize certain elements or fine-tune the indicator to identify specific structural patterns in various market conditions.


Reviews 21
Fabrizio Battaglini
1451
Fabrizio Battaglini 2026.06.08 14:35 
 

Great indicator

Mira Min
18
Mira Min 2025.12.27 04:50 
 

nice indicator..simple..just suggest to improve, adding fibo and volume MaCD

CAET1
17
CAET1 2025.12.17 03:33 
 

hello sir,I want to know how to buy your 'SMC structure markup' source code.I'm a new trader, and find your indicator is good for learning.So i want to learn the indicator source code.

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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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MJ Risk Management Tool
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
5 (3)
Utilities
Overview This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 is a robust tool designed to optimize money and risk management. It allows users to calculate position sizes based on account balance, desired risk percentage, and trade parameters like stop loss and entry points. Additionally, it offers a clear view of reward-to-risk ratios and allows for the inclusion of broker commission, recalculating data accordingly. Key Features 1. Risk-Based Position Sizing The EA calculates position sizes by taking
FREE
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Sina Ramzi
18
Sina Ramzi 2026.08.11 07:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fabrizio Battaglini
1451
Fabrizio Battaglini 2026.06.08 14:35 
 

Great indicator

Mira Min
18
Mira Min 2025.12.27 04:50 
 

nice indicator..simple..just suggest to improve, adding fibo and volume MaCD

Shanties
52
Shanties 2025.12.20 16:49 
 

Most of the time nothing shows up in my mt5 chart, after adding this indicator. Starting a new chart it seems to work sometimes. So I do not think I can use this one. Hope for a better update.

CAET1
17
CAET1 2025.12.17 03:33 
 

hello sir,I want to know how to buy your 'SMC structure markup' source code.I'm a new trader, and find your indicator is good for learning.So i want to learn the indicator source code.

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.11.29 10:02 
 

Хороший индикатор - но думать при его использовании - надо!

Joseph Okou
337
Joseph Okou 2025.08.13 09:42 
 

hello its a good indicator would it be possible to get the source code too , caue this aligns with the market strucutre for an algo am trying to make

Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
9906
Reply from developer Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi 2025.10.03 17:55
You can buy the source code
90146533
14
90146533 2025.07.18 20:43 
 

muito bom

npd lubdub
41
npd lubdub 2025.07.16 11:32 
 

I was impressed about your job, please send me source code, i will pay

mishaysabelle
14
mishaysabelle 2025.06.15 14:11 
 

why its delay

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 11:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 18:59 
 

works for me

Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke
470
Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke 2025.04.05 18:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

SACABOLLOS TIN
58
SACABOLLOS TIN 2025.03.09 23:22 
 

Es un excelente indicador, me ayuda mucho en mis lecturas de rangos en el precio. Mucha gracias por tu aporte.

Kran5
814
Kran5 2025.03.02 02:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

nitin atpadkar
27
nitin atpadkar 2025.02.25 10:43 
 

how too gret job sir

Muhammad.usama
16
Muhammad.usama 2025.02.09 23:40 
 

BHAI NICE JOB KEEP IT UP

Ainur
43
Ainur 2025.01.14 13:28 
 

very very good

VIKRAM SINGH
21
VIKRAM SINGH 2025.01.03 16:43 
 

Amazing Work I hope Developer Add Other Setting Options Like OB, FVG, Trading Sessions , ETC In NEXT Indicator Version

saleh sayed
60
saleh sayed 2024.12.21 19:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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