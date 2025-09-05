Shortcuts MT4 Hotkeys Scalping

MT4 Hotkeys – Order and Position Management Tool

This tool enables users to manage orders and positions on the MetaTrader 4 platform using keyboard shortcuts. It supports order execution, position closure, trailing stop adjustments, and risk management through customizable settings.

Key Commands

  • "B": Places a buy order.
  • "S": Places a sell order.
  • "C": Closes all open positions.
  • "X": Closes a specific position (oldest or most recent, based on configuration).
  • "T": Activates a trailing stop, adjusting to the previous bar’s low (for buy orders) or high (for sell orders).
  • "P": Closes a configurable percentage of an open position (default: 50%).
  • "K": Moves the stop loss of all open positions to the breakeven level (opening price).

Note: Commands require uppercase letters for activation.

Risk Management Options Users can select:

  • A fixed lot size for trades.
  • A monetary risk limit ($) with an automatic stop loss calculated based on the previous bar and user-defined settings. The lot size is adjusted to comply with the specified risk per trade.

Features

  • Configurable keyboard shortcuts for placing orders, closing positions, and managing stops.
  • Trailing stop functionality based on the previous bar’s high or low.
  • Option to close all positions simultaneously.
  • Support for customizable lot size, stop loss, take profit, and Magic Number settings.
  • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes on MetaTrader 4.
