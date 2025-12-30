Stochastic Color Alerts – Smart Momentum & Color Trend Indicator

Stochastic Color is an advanced and visual version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator, designed to make momentum and trend changes easier to identify through dynamic color changes and reliable alerts.

This indicator combines the traditional %K and %D Stochastic logic with a color-changing main line, helping traders quickly recognize market direction, momentum shifts, and potential reversal zones.

Key Features

Dynamic Color Line (%K)

The main Stochastic line automatically changes color:

Green color → upward momentum

Red color → downward momentum

Orange color → current forming candle

This visual approach allows faster decision-making without constantly analyzing numbers.

Classic Stochastic Calculation

Based on the traditional %K, %D and Slowing parameters

Fully configurable periods to match your trading style

Oscillator scale from 0 to 100 with standard levels 20 / 80

Built-in Buy & Sell Alerts

Buy Alert: %K crosses above %D below the 20 level (oversold)

Sell Alert: %K crosses below %D above the 80 level (overbought)

Alerts are triggered only after the candle closes, avoiding false signals and repainting.

Mobile Push Notifications

Optional MT5 mobile push alerts

Notifications include symbol and timeframe, so you always know where the signal happened

Spam-Free Alerts

One alert per candle

No repeated alerts on the same signal

How to Use Stochastic Color

Trend & Momentum

Follow the color of the %K line to identify momentum direction

Rising color suggests bullish momentum

Falling color suggests bearish momentum

Overbought & Oversold Zones

Below 20 → oversold area (potential buy zone)

Above 80 → overbought area (potential sell zone)

Entry Confirmation

Use the %K and %D crossover together with price action, support/resistance, or other indicators

Ideal for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

Why Choose Stochastic Color?

Clean and intuitive visual design

Classic and reliable Stochastic logic

Clear momentum indication through colors

Accurate alerts on candle close

Push notifications for mobile trading

Suitable for all markets and timeframes