Stochastic Color Alerts
- Indicators
- Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Stochastic Color Alerts – Smart Momentum & Color Trend Indicator
Stochastic Color is an advanced and visual version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator, designed to make momentum and trend changes easier to identify through dynamic color changes and reliable alerts.
This indicator combines the traditional %K and %D Stochastic logic with a color-changing main line, helping traders quickly recognize market direction, momentum shifts, and potential reversal zones.
Key Features
Dynamic Color Line (%K)
The main Stochastic line automatically changes color:
Green color → upward momentum
Red color → downward momentum
Orange color → current forming candle
This visual approach allows faster decision-making without constantly analyzing numbers.
Classic Stochastic Calculation
Based on the traditional %K, %D and Slowing parameters
Fully configurable periods to match your trading style
Oscillator scale from 0 to 100 with standard levels 20 / 80
Built-in Buy & Sell Alerts
Buy Alert: %K crosses above %D below the 20 level (oversold)
Sell Alert: %K crosses below %D above the 80 level (overbought)
Alerts are triggered only after the candle closes, avoiding false signals and repainting.
Mobile Push Notifications
Optional MT5 mobile push alerts
Notifications include symbol and timeframe, so you always know where the signal happened
Spam-Free Alerts
One alert per candle
No repeated alerts on the same signal
How to Use Stochastic Color
Trend & Momentum
Follow the color of the %K line to identify momentum direction
Rising color suggests bullish momentum
Falling color suggests bearish momentum
Overbought & Oversold Zones
Below 20 → oversold area (potential buy zone)
Above 80 → overbought area (potential sell zone)
Entry Confirmation
Use the %K and %D crossover together with price action, support/resistance, or other indicators
Ideal for scalping, day trading, and swing trading
Why Choose Stochastic Color?
Clean and intuitive visual design
Classic and reliable Stochastic logic
Clear momentum indication through colors
Accurate alerts on candle close
Push notifications for mobile trading
Suitable for all markets and timeframes