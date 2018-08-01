Bar Color Trend

Combining the best of Price Action, Directional Movement, and Divergence/Convergence analysis, Candle Color Trend is a easy and reliable way to identify trend direction. The indicator automatically paints the candles according to the assumption that an uptrend is defined by prices that form a series of higher highs and higher lows. In contrast, a downtrend is defined by prices that form a series of lower highs and lower lows. Additionally, ADX Wilder indicator is used to measure trend weakness (consolidation), and a proprietary algorithm based on MACD was implemented to identify a potential reversion ahead. Each one of these scenarios is identified by a color that can be chosen according to your preference.

Candle Color Trend is surely be one of the best filters for your trend following strategy, but it is not recommended to be used as a standalone entry signal. For Expert Advisors, the buffer number 9 can be used. Values higher than 1 and lower than -1 mean up trend and down trend respectively. Potential reversion is set as 1 or -1, and finally, 0 is used for consolidation.





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