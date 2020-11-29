Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates

Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000)





Programmed strategies improvements

Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes, RegularSpikes, Litho_System, Dx_System, Md_System, MaCross, Omx_Entry(OP), Atx1_Spikes(OP), Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT)

we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see how you can align with them

also, included study mode (use this mode while learning what is going on, on the process to catch spikes)

Features

1. Send push notifications to your mobile phone

2. Produced pop up notification of desktop

3. Can run on servers (primary designed for that)

4. Prints arrow on chart





Promise

All our efforts on boom and crashes development, will be directed to this version

all clients with previous releases should consider shifting to this release for updated products





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Email: tztradelogics@gmail.com

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