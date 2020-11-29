Spike Catch Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 22.4
- Updated: 6 March 2022
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates
Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000)
Programmed strategies improvements
- Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes, RegularSpikes, Litho_System, Dx_System, Md_System, MaCross, Omx_Entry(OP), Atx1_Spikes(OP), Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT)
- we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see how you can align with them
- also, included study mode (use this mode while learning what is going on, on the process to catch spikes)
Features
1. Send push notifications to your mobile phone
2. Produced pop up notification of desktop
3. Can run on servers (primary designed for that)
4. Prints arrow on chart
Promise
All our efforts on boom and crashes development, will be directed to this version
all clients with previous releases should consider shifting to this release for updated products
have any enquiry/advise/ do not hesitate to call/sms/text/ us through the indicated communication means here down
Contact us by
+255 766 988 200 sms/calls/whatsapp/telegram
Email: tztradelogics@gmail.com
Telegram page: Telegram page: https://t.me/Tz_Fx_Lab https://t.me/Tz_Fx_Lab
amazing indicator... thanks brother.god bless you