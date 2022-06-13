John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that.





SETTINGS



Bollinger Bands period of analysis

Standard Deviation multiplier

Shift

Price type to be analyzed







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