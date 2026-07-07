XAU vs USD
- Experts
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- Version: 2.8
- Updated: 4 August 2026
- Activations: 10
XAU vs USD — AUTOMATED EXPERT ADVISOR FOR GOLD (XAUUSD)-24H
XAU vs USD is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively to trade the XAUUSD pair, focused on ease of use and built-in risk management.
SIMPLE SETUP, NO HASSLE.
The EA comes ready to use, with a conservative configuration and minimum lot size (0.01), ideal for those who want to test safely or trade with low risk from the start. There's no need to adjust dozens of parameters — just attach it to the chart.
AUTOMATIC BROKER COMPATIBILITY
XAU vs USD automatically adapts to the broker and time zone being used, eliminating any need for manual configuration.
Even when trading on different brokers, where the time zone may vary, the EA synchronizes automatically, keeping execution logic aligned and preserving configured performance.
Simply enter the commission value for 0.01 lot (default: $0.08). Everything else is adjusted automatically by the EA.
DAILY RISK MANAGEMENT
- Configurable daily loss limit (default: $5.00 per day)
- Automatic protection against excessive daily losses
DAILY LOT SCALING
- The EA automatically increases the lot size as the day's profit grows
- Recommended mode: 75% (default) — balance between growth and safety
- Configurable maximum lot cap, to maintain full control over exposure
INTEGRATED PERFORMANCE PANEL
- Monthly calendar with daily results (profit/loss per day)
- Daily P&L, open positions and number of trades
- Win Rate, average per trade, best and worst day
- Advanced metrics (M1): Profit Factor, Recovery Factor, Payoff, Sharpe Ratio and Max Drawdown
- Monthly balance chart throughout the year
- Real-time Balance / Equity
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT
- Developed with over 11,000 lines of carefully structured code
- Architecture designed for stability and performance
- Advanced risk management features
Recommended Account Type: Raw Spread accounts are recommended, as they typically offer lower spreads and better execution conditions, which are especially beneficial for scalping strategies.
Automatic Price Precision Detection: The EA automatically detects and adapts to the symbol's price precision. Regardless of how many decimal places the instrument uses (2 or 3...), all calculations are automatically adjusted, with no manual configuration required.