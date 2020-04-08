Colored ROC with Moving Average and Alerts - Advanced Momentum Indicator Enhanced Rate of Change (ROC)! This custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 offers a clear and intuitive view of market momentum, ideal for traders seeking precise signals of trend acceleration or deceleration.

What is ROC and its advantages? The Rate of Change (ROC) is a pure momentum oscillator that measures the percentage change in price relative to a previous period. It highlights the speed and strength of price movements:

Positive values indicate upward momentum (bullish).

Negative values indicate downward momentum (bearish).

Crossings of the zero line signal possible trend changes.

Divergences with price can predict reversals early.

Unlike smoothed indicators like MACD or RSI, ROC is more sensitive and faster, capturing momentum shifts before they become obvious on the price chart. With a short standard period (14 periods), it is perfect for detecting rapid accelerations, especially in volatile markets like Forex, indices, or stocks.

Exclusive features of this indicator:

Intelligent dynamic coloring (LBR-inspired style): Green (Lime): When ROC is accelerating upward (increasing bullish momentum). Red: When it is decelerating downward (increasing bearish momentum). Orange: On the current candle (in formation), to avoid repainting and focus only on closed bars. This coloring based on the ROC's own direction (comparing to the previous value) makes the indicator extremely visual: you instantly identify if momentum is gaining strength or losing steam, facilitating quick decisions without needing to interpret flat lines.

Optional slow line (SMA of 20 periods on ROC): Activate to visualize a simple moving average of the ROC (white by default). Use for trend confirmation: crossovers between the fast line (colored ROC) and the slow one generate more filtered buy/sell signals, reducing false signals in sideways markets.

Integrated smart alerts: Pop-up, sound, and push notifications to mobile when ROC changes direction (from red to green = BUY signal; from green to red = SELL signal). Detected only on closed bars, avoiding premature alerts. Configurable: enable/disable alerts and push notifications according to your strategy.



How to use in practice: