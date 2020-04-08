Time and Sales Tick
- Indicators
- Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Time & Sales Tick Indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator displays real-time trading tick information on MetaTrader 5 charts. It presents price, tick volume, and time.
Functionality
- Displays tick data, including price, volume, and time, in a panel on the chart.
- Groups ticks into user-defined intervals, with color-coded price movements (green for upward, red for downward).
- Allows panel positioning in any chart corner.