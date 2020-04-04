GSV Williams

GSV – Guided Swing Value Levels

The GSV – Guided Swing Value Levels is a unique indicator developed for traders who want to find price regions where the market tends to react with greater statistical accuracy.
Its calculation is inspired by concepts presented by Larry Williams in his book “Long-Term Secrets to Short-Term Trading”, which highlights the importance of the statistical average of market swings to forecast areas where price will likely stop, correct, or reverse.

This indicator uses the same fundamental logic taught by Williams — measuring the behavior of past price movements and projecting them into the future.
However, the GSV has been fully adapted and optimized for MetaTrader 5, allowing the projection of Buy GSV and Sell GSV zones on any timeframe, based on statistics taken directly from the daily chart.

How GSV Works

  • Analyzes daily timeframe candles.

  • Calculates the average real swing of price, separating bullish and bearish moves.

  • Multiplies these values by a statistical factor (adjustable).

  • Automatically projects:
    GSV Buy — region where buyers tend to act.
    GSV Sell — region where sellers tend to intervene.

These zones function as early support and resistance levels, based on statistical behavior instead of visual drawing alone.


