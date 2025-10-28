Partial
- Utilities
- Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 28 October 2025
- Activations: 10
Partial Close Manager – Trade Volume Adjustment Tool
This tool enables users to perform partial closes on open trades in MetaTrader 5.
Functionality
- Partial Close: Close a portion of open trades with one action.
- Volume Calculation: Automatically calculates the volume to be closed, eliminating manual input.
- Multi-Order Support: Applies partial closes to all open orders on the same symbol simultaneously.
- Draggable Table: Click and hold the header to move the table anywhere on the chart.