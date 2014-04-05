LBR Oscillator – 3/10 Oscillator

The LBR Oscillator is an enhanced version of the classic 3/10 Oscillator, widely used and popularized by professional trader Linda Raschke.

This indicator was developed following the original standard configuration used by Linda Raschke, with 3- and 10-period moving averages and a 16-period signal line, focused on reading momentum and changes in market rhythm.

Conceptual Basis – How Linda Raschke Uses the 3/10 Oscillator

Linda Raschke uses the 3/10 Oscillator as a momentum confirmation tool, not as a simple automatic signal generator.

The main uses include:

Identifying momentum acceleration and deceleration

Confirming pullbacks within trends

Anticipating short-term changes in market direction

Working together with price action, moving averages, and trend context

The focus is on the histogram’s behavior, its slope, and direction changes, not just mechanical crossovers.

The histogram represents the difference between the fast average (3 periods) and the slow average (10 periods):

Values above zero indicate bullish momentum

Values below zero indicate bearish momentum

The expansion or contraction of the bars shows strength or loss of momentum.

Advanced Color System (Visual Clarity Mode)

To improve visual interpretation, intelligent coloring modes were added:

Zero Line Coloring

Green: histogram above zero

Red: histogram below zero

Ideal for a direct reading of market bias.

Signal Line Crossover Coloring

Directional Histogram Outline

In addition to the main color, the LBR Oscillator adds a directional outline to the histogram, something not present in the classic version:

Green: increasing momentum

Red: decreasing momentum

Orange: current bar (forming)

This feature makes it easier to visually identify momentum shifts, even before crossovers.

Signal Line (16 periods)

The signal line smooths the histogram and is used for:

Entry confirmation

Pullback reading

Evaluating loss or recovery of movement strength

Crossovers between the histogram and the signal line are used as confirmation, never in isolation.

Integrated Alert System

The indicator includes optional alerts, all based on closed candles, avoiding repainting: