Follow The Line MT5

4.6

This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND"

It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors).

It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes.

Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades.

NB:

For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31361

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31365

Check my other products and EAs too:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/4fb974a7/seller#products

IF YOU NEED THE SOURCE CODE FOR YOUR PROJECT, CONTACT ME. IT'S ONLY $60






Reviews 52
Kodj007
210
Kodj007 2025.12.28 16:04 
 

Not bad

Yusuf. J
28
Yusuf. J 2025.12.09 22:13 
 

from my back tests, I can say it is quite a solid indicator. will return with specific figures after putting it on the real acct. also that alarm whenever there is a trend, is a good touch.

yuriy224
94
yuriy224 2025.10.26 09:01 
 

Отличный индикатор, спасибо.

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Kodj007
210
Kodj007 2025.12.28 16:04 
 

Not bad

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2026.01.03 18:09
Thank you. Enjoy!
Yusuf. J
28
Yusuf. J 2025.12.09 22:13 
 

from my back tests, I can say it is quite a solid indicator. will return with specific figures after putting it on the real acct. also that alarm whenever there is a trend, is a good touch.

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2025.12.11 12:28
I'm glad you like it. THANK YOU FOR THE REVIEW! Enjoy more profits!
Danny Giovanni Romero Lozano
2104
Danny Giovanni Romero Lozano 2025.11.24 22:09 
 

good

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2025.11.25 20:21
Thank you for rating, enjoy!
yuriy224
94
yuriy224 2025.10.26 09:01 
 

Отличный индикатор, спасибо.

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2025.10.27 18:54
Welcome!
I wish you more profits.
Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 13:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2025.06.16 11:06
Thanks for the review. Your success makes me happy. Enjoy!
Benjamin Afedzie
4109
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 00:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2025.06.16 11:05
Thanks Ben. I wish you more profits
rjvik
82
rjvik 2025.05.15 06:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2025.05.15 06:40
thank you. Enjoy!
Ruben Alday
229
Ruben Alday 2025.05.03 23:05 
 

Thanks for EMA 20 periods change color in trend.

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2025.05.04 16:53
welcome
Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.03.20 11:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2025.05.04 16:52
welcome
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.04 19:24 
 

good

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2025.05.04 16:52
thank you
Ulrahman Mohammed Saeed Alghamdi
144
Ulrahman Mohammed Saeed Alghamdi 2024.09.03 09:50 
 

رائع جدا

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2024.09.04 16:34
Thank you. Enjoy!
caris111
88
caris111 2024.06.22 07:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2024.06.23 10:45
Good to know, enjoy
Seth Tetteh
2746
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 12:36 
 

good job

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2024.04.26 12:16
I'm glad you like it. Try the pro. Good luck
gubio
94
gubio 2024.03.25 05:05 
 

Ótima ferramenta de análise!

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2024.03.25 19:05
I'm glad you like it. Enjoy more profits
Harald Peter Tengler
291
Harald Peter Tengler 2024.02.28 15:59 
 

Super Indicator, Danke

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2024.02.28 22:17
Thank you for feedback. Enjoy more profits!
Julpa
212
Julpa 2023.09.14 10:09 
 

Great and simple indicator!!!

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2023.09.15 10:09
I'm glad you like it. More profit to you, cheers!
Gabms
123
Gabms 2023.09.07 21:34 
 

amazing. Very good indicator.

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2023.09.09 22:02
I'm glad you like it. Enjoy!
Andres Camilo Castano Hernandez
292
Andres Camilo Castano Hernandez 2023.08.28 05:35 
 

es hermoso!

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2023.08.29 12:11
Thank you and more profit to you.
noemimaia
16
noemimaia 2023.07.07 13:59 
 

obrigado pelo indicador. útil para encontrar novas entradas, os alertas são ótimos

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2023.07.10 00:31
Muito obrigado. Estou feliz que você gostou. Aproveitar!
slimshadyt Ok
348
slimshadyt Ok 2023.06.13 06:20 
 

fine, thanks

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Reply from developer Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2023.06.13 15:12
I'm glad you like it. Enjoy!
123
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