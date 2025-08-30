ClassicMACD

Classic MACD for MetaTrader 5

This indicator delivers a faithful implementation of the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) as originally designed by Gerald Appel, tailored specifically for MetaTrader 5. It empowers traders to identify market trends, momentum shifts, and potential reversal points through its core components: the MACD line, signal line, and histogram.

The MACD line is calculated as the difference between two exponential moving averages (typically 12-period and 26-period), providing a responsive measure of price momentum. The signal line, a 9-period EMA of the MACD itself, smooths out fluctuations to generate buy/sell signals via crossovers. Meanwhile, the multicolor histogram visually represents the gap between the MACD and signal lines, making it easier to spot strengthening or weakening trends at a glance.

Key benefits include:

Reliable detection of bullish/bearish crossovers for entry/exit timing.

Analysis of divergences between price action and MACD for spotting reversals.

Zero-line positioning to gauge overall market bias (above for bullish, below for bearish).

Fully customizable with adjustable periods, applied prices, and colors, this indicator integrates seamlessly into any MT5 chart. Whether you're a beginner analyzing basic trends or an advanced trader incorporating it into complex strategies, it offers timeless technical insights without unnecessary complexity. For support or questions, use the comments section or MQL5 messaging – no external links required.