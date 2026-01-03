Bollinger Alerts is a classic Bollinger Bands indicator enhanced with an intelligent alert system, designed to help traders clearly identify overbought and oversold conditions.

The indicator plots the three traditional bands:

Upper Band

Middle Band (Moving Average)

Lower Band

In addition, it features configurable alerts, allowing traders to be automatically notified whenever price reaches statistically extreme regions.

Integrated Alert System

Alerts are generated only at candle close, ensuring greater reliability and avoiding false signals during candle formation.

BUY Alert

Triggered when the candle close crosses below the Lower Band.

Indicates a possible oversold condition.

May signal a potential upward reversal or correction.

SELL Alert

Triggered when the candle close crosses above the Upper Band.

Indicates a possible overbought condition.

May signal a potential downward reversal or correction.

Alert Inputs (Extra Settings)

The user can enable or disable each alert type individually:

Enable Buy Alerts

Enables or disables buy alerts.

Enable Sell Alerts

Enables or disables sell alerts.

Enable Push Notifications

Sends notifications directly to the MetaTrader mobile app (Android / iOS).